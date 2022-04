Australia floods force thousands to evacuate for the second time in a month

Hundreds more Sydney residents were forced to flee their homes on Friday, some for the second time in a month, as rivers burst their banks, even as an extreme weather system that dropped a month's worth of rain in a matter of hours began to diminish.

Disastrous floods

According to authorities, a man was found dead after his car was washed away by floodwaters in the city's southwest, while television images showed flooded roads, homes and businesses.

Three separate violent weather patterns have pounded Australia's east coast in the last six weeks, with numerous districts still trying to clear tonnes of debris after disastrous floods swamped entire towns.

