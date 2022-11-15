Australia flash floods; Thousands stuck, evacuated

Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 04:43 PM(IST)

Flash floods hit Australia's southeast area due to heavy rains on Monday, 14 November. Thousands of residents have been evacuated and fresh evacuation warnings are issued for those who are still stuck in the inland towns of southeast Australia. Australia has been hit by floods for the fourth time this year, especially the parts of southeast New South Wales and northeast Victoria. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Twitter on Monday, "We know these repeated extreme weather events are very tough on people. We're working closely with state and local government on clean up and recovery." He then shared a toll-free helpline number for people to reach out to in a life-threatening situation or for emergency assistance.

Here are some pictures from the flood-hit areas of Australia: 

Overnight floods have created dangerous situations

Heavy downpour that has triggered flooding in the towns of Southeast Australia, have created dangerous situations for the residents. Many of the inland towns are completely cut off from the main city due to broken powerlines that has caused blackout for thousands of people. People have been trying to reach to a safe place on their own, till any further evacuation help from authorities. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Rescue operations by government authorities

The Australian authorities have started evacuation, cleaning, and recovery in the flood-hit towns. In most of the parts, schools and shops are forced to be closed due to serious weather conditions.  The Australian authorities have started evacuation, cleaning, and recovery in the flood-hit towns. In most of the parts, schools and shops are forced to be closed due to serious weather conditions. In the rural areas of New South Walses, most of the roads, bridges, and farms are submerged, making evacuations more diffcult. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Knee-length floods in Molong

In the small rural town of Molong, New South Wales, the floods have devastated the homes and businesses of people. Describing the floods, residents of Molong have described it as "like a small ocean" outside their houses. Other residents described it as "It is horrific, like Molong is devastated and every single business has been affected today". 

(Photograph:AFP)

Roads, bridges in dilapidated conditions

Roads, bridges and all modes of transportation have been cut off due to destruction by a heavy downpour. In some towns, the only main road or street has been found in a dilapidated condition that is making it difficult for people to locate their friends and colleagues. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Animals being evacuated from the floods

There are special evacuations being run by government authorities to rescue animals stuck due to flash floods. In some areas, the floods have affected the entire town so badly that residents have been ordered to move to higher ground after officials consider evacuation to be unsafe in those areas due to flash flooding. About 163,000 homes lost power as South Australia was cut off from the nation’s electricity grid after the interconnector with Victoria went down. Some will not be reconnected until Wednesday.

(Photograph:Twitter)

