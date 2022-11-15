Australia flash floods; Thousands stuck, evacuated

Flash floods hit Australia's southeast area due to heavy rains on Monday, 14 November. Thousands of residents have been evacuated and fresh evacuation warnings are issued for those who are still stuck in the inland towns of southeast Australia. Australia has been hit by floods for the fourth time this year, especially the parts of southeast New South Wales and northeast Victoria.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Twitter on Monday, "We know these repeated extreme weather events are very tough on people. We're working closely with state and local government on clean up and recovery." He then shared a toll-free helpline number for people to reach out to in a life-threatening situation or for emergency assistance.

Here are some pictures from the flood-hit areas of Australia: