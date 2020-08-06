August 6 in history: World's first execution by electric chair, US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the world's first execution by electric chair to the atomic attack on Hiroshima by the United States, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
World's first execution by electric chair carried out in a New York Prison.
(Photograph:WION)
Gertrude Ederle becomes first woman to swim across English Channel.
United States drops “Little Boy,” an 8,900-pound atomic bomb, on Hiroshima.
Flash floods caused by cloudburst kills at least 234 in Ladakh, India.
NASA's robotic vehicle Curiosity lands on Mars.