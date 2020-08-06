August 6 in history: World's first execution by electric chair, US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima and more

From the world's first execution by electric chair to the atomic attack on Hiroshima by the United States, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1890

World's first execution by electric chair carried out in a New York Prison.

1926

Gertrude Ederle becomes first woman to swim across English Channel.

1945

United States drops “Little Boy,” an 8,900-pound atomic bomb, on Hiroshima.

2010

Flash floods caused by cloudburst kills at least 234 in Ladakh, India.

2012

NASA's robotic vehicle Curiosity lands on Mars.

