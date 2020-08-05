August 5 in history: Installation of world's first electric traffic signal, discovery of Marilyn Monroe's dead body and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the installation of the world's first electric traffic signal to the discovery of Marilyn Monroe's dead body, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history:
Russia, Prussia, and Austria sign treaty for First Partition of Poland.
World's first electric traffic signal is installed in Cleveland, United States.
Iconic actress Marilyn Monroe is found dead in her Los Angeles home.
Thousands of Pakistani troops infiltrate Kashmir initiating Indo-Pak war.
Yingluck Shinawatra becomes first female prime minister of Thailand.