August 5 in history: Installation of world's first electric traffic signal, discovery of Marilyn Monroe's dead body and more

1722

Russia, Prussia, and Austria sign treaty for First Partition of Poland.

1914

World's first electric traffic signal is installed in Cleveland, United States.

1962

Iconic actress Marilyn Monroe is found dead in her Los Angeles home.

1965

Thousands of Pakistani troops infiltrate Kashmir initiating Indo-Pak war.

2011

Yingluck Shinawatra becomes first female prime minister of Thailand.

