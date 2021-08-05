August 5 in history: Beginning of Indo-Pakistani War, revocation of special status of Jammu & Kashmir and more

From the beginning of the Indo-Pakistani War to the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history:

View in App

1914

First electric traffic light installed in Cleveland, features red and green lights.

(Photograph:WION)

1965

Indo-Pakistani War begins as Pakistani soldiers cross LOC dressed as locals.

(Photograph:WION)

2010

A mine in Atacama Desert collapses trapping 33, rescued after 69 days.

(Photograph:WION)

2012

Gunman opens fire on a Gurudwara in Wisconsin, kills six.

(Photograph:WION)

2019

Revocation of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir occurs.

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App