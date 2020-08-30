August 30 in history: Liberation Hong Kong from Japan, assassination of Iran's President Rajai and more

From the liberation of Hong Kong from Japan to the assassination of Iran's President Rajai, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1945

World War II: British Armed Forces liberate Hong Kong from Japan.

(Photograph:WION)

1967

Thurgood Marshall is appointed as first black Chief Justice of the United States.

(Photograph:WION)

1974

Bomb explosion kills 8 at Mitsubishi headquarters in Tokyo.

(Photograph:WION)

1981

Iran's President Rajai and Prime Minister Bahonar are assassinated.

(Photograph:WION)

2017

Floods across Bangladesh, Nepal and India kill more than 1200.

(Photograph:WION)