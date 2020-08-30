August 30 in history: Liberation Hong Kong from Japan, assassination of Iran's President Rajai and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the liberation of Hong Kong from Japan to the assassination of Iran's President Rajai, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
World War II: British Armed Forces liberate Hong Kong from Japan.
(Photograph:WION)
Thurgood Marshall is appointed as first black Chief Justice of the United States.
Bomb explosion kills 8 at Mitsubishi headquarters in Tokyo.
Iran's President Rajai and Prime Minister Bahonar are assassinated.
Floods across Bangladesh, Nepal and India kill more than 1200.