August 27 in history: Flight of world's first jet aircraft, assassination of Louis Mountbatten and more

1859

1st successful oil well drilled, Titusville, Pennsylvania, by Edwin Drake.

1939

1st flight of turbojet-powered Heinkel He 178, world's first jet aircraft.

1979

Louis Mountbatten of UK is assassinated by Provisional Irish Republican Army.

1985

Nigeria's military government is overthrown by another clique of army officers.

2003

Mars approaches closest to Earth since 57,617 BC & than it will be until 2287.

