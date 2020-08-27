August 27 in history: Discovery of first ever commercial oil well, Maiden flight of the first jet aircraft and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the discovery of first ever commercial oil well to the maiden flight of the first jet aircraft, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
First ever commercial oil well is discovered in Pennsylvania.
World's shortest war is fought between United Kingdom and Zanzibar, for 45 minutes.
The first jet aircraft Heinkel He makes its maiden flight.
Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in about 60,000 years.
Barack Obama becomes first African-American to be nominated as US President.