August 27 in history: Discovery of first ever commercial oil well, Maiden flight of the first jet aircraft and more

From the discovery of first ever commercial oil well to the maiden flight of the first jet aircraft, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1859

First ever commercial oil well is discovered in Pennsylvania.



1896

World's shortest war is fought between United Kingdom and Zanzibar, for 45 minutes.



1939

The first jet aircraft Heinkel He makes its maiden flight.



2003

Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in about 60,000 years.



2008

Barack Obama becomes first African-American to be nominated as US President.

