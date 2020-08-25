August 25 in history: Demonstration of the first telescope, first spacecraft to enter Interstellar space and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the demonstration of the first telescope to the first spacecraft to enter Interstellar space, we've got it all covered!
Lets dive into today's history.
Galileo demonstrates his first telescope to the Senate in Venice.
Matthew Webb becomes the first to swim the English Channel
World War II: Paris is liberated after four years of Nazi occupation.
Twin car bombs kill around 50 in Mumbai.
NASA’s Voyager 1 becomes first spacecraft to enter Interstellar space.