August 25 in history: Demonstration of the first telescope, first spacecraft to enter Interstellar space and more

From the demonstration of the first telescope to the first spacecraft to enter Interstellar space, we've got it all covered!

Lets dive into today's history. 

1609

Galileo demonstrates his first telescope to the Senate in Venice.

(Photograph:WION)

1875

Matthew Webb becomes the first to swim the English Channel

(Photograph:WION)

1944

World War II: Paris is liberated after four years of Nazi occupation.

(Photograph:WION)

2003

Twin car bombs kill around 50 in Mumbai.

(Photograph:WION)

2012

 NASA’s Voyager 1 becomes first spacecraft to enter Interstellar space.

(Photograph:WION)