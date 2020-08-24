August 24 in history: NATO enters into force, France tests hydrogen bomb and more

From NATO entering into force to France becoming a nuclear power by testing a hydrogen bomb, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into what happened on this date -- in history.

1814

British capture Washington, D.C. & burn the Capitol and White House

1949

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) enters into force

1954

Brazilian President Getulio Vargas committs suicide after resigning

1968

France becomes world’s fifth nuclear power after testing hydrogen bomb

2006

International Astronomical Union reclassifies Pluto as dwarf planet

