Aug 7 in history: Iraqi Government slaughters over 600 Assyrians in Sumail and more

From Philippe Petit walking high wire between New York's Twin Towers to Lynne Cox becoming the first person to swim from US to Soviet Union, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

View in App

1933

Iraqi Government slaughters over 600 Assyrians in Sumail

(Photograph:WION)

1974

Philippe Petit walks high wire between New York's Twin Towers

(Photograph:WION)

1987

Lynne Cox becomes the first person to swim from US to Soviet Union

(Photograph:WION)

1998

Twin bomb attacks on US embassies in Tanzania & Kenya kills over 200

(Photograph:WION)

2008

Russo-Georgian War begins over South Ossetia & Abkhazia

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App