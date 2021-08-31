Aug 31 in history: Thomas Edison patents the Kinetoscope and more

From the Federation of Malaya (Malaysia) gaining its independence from the UK to Diana, Princess of Wales, dying in a car crash in a road tunnel in Paris, we have it all.
Let's dive in today's history.
Thomas Edison patents the Kinetoscope, a device that produces moving pictures
(Photograph:WION)
The Federation of Malaya (Malaysia) gains its independence from the UK
Bomb attack on the office of South Africa Council of Churches
Diana, Princess of Wales, dies in a car crash in a road tunnel in Paris
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is impeached and removed from office