Aug 31 in history: Thomas Edison patents the Kinetoscope and more

From the Federation of Malaya (Malaysia) gaining its independence from the UK to Diana, Princess of Wales, dying in a car crash in a road tunnel in Paris, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

1897

Thomas Edison patents the Kinetoscope, a device that produces moving pictures

1957

The Federation of Malaya (Malaysia) gains its independence from the UK

1988

Bomb attack on the office of South Africa Council of Churches

1997

Diana, Princess of Wales, dies in a car crash in a road tunnel in Paris

2016

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is impeached and removed from office

