Aug 3 in history: Columbus embarks on his first Trans-Atlantic voyage to find India and more

From USS Nautilus submarine travelling under the North Pole to the Statue of Liberty's Pedestal reopening for tourists post the 9/11 attacks, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

1492

Christopher Columbus embarks on his first Trans-Atlantic voyage to find India

(Photograph:WION)

1946

World's 1st themed amusement park "Santa Claus Land" opens in the US

(Photograph:WION)

1958

USS Nautilus submarine travels under the North Pole

(Photograph:WION)

2004

The Statue of Liberty's Pedestal reopens for tourists post the 9/11 attacks

(Photograph:WION)

2014

6.1 magnitude earthquake kills at least 617 people in Yunnan, China

(Photograph:WION)

