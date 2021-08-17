Aug 17 in history: First commercial steamboat service departs New York and more

From Pakistani President Zia & US Ambassador Raphel getting killed in a plane crash to Michael Phelps becoming first athlete to win 8 gold medals at one Olympic Games, we have it all.
Let's dive in today's history.
First commercial steamboat service, North River Steamboat, departs New York
(Photograph:WION)
Bolshevik revolutionary leader Moisei Uritsky is assassinated.
The novel "Animal Farm" by George Orwell is first published in the UK
Pakistani President Zia & US Ambassador Raphel are killed in a plane crash
Michael Phelps becomes first athlete to win 8 gold medals at one Olympic Games