Aug 17 in history: First commercial steamboat service departs New York and more

From Pakistani President Zia & US Ambassador Raphel getting killed in a plane crash to Michael Phelps becoming first athlete to win 8 gold medals at one Olympic Games, we have it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

1807

First commercial steamboat service, North River Steamboat, departs New York

(Photograph:WION)

1918

Bolshevik revolutionary leader Moisei Uritsky is assassinated.
 

(Photograph:WION)

1945

The novel "Animal Farm" by George Orwell is first published in the UK

(Photograph:WION)

1988

Pakistani President Zia & US Ambassador Raphel are killed in a plane crash

(Photograph:WION)

2008

Michael Phelps becomes first athlete to win 8 gold medals at one Olympic Games

(Photograph:WION)

