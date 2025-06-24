LOGIN
Attack on Qatar: Why Iran's retaliation against B-2 Bomber strike feels like firecrackers in a storm?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 24, 2025, 01:20 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 01:20 IST

With domestic outrage brewing over the US strike, Tehran likely needed a headline-grabbing move for internal audiences, showing defiance without crossing the point of no return.

Iran's Retaliation
1 / 7
(Photograph:Grok AI)

Iran's Retaliation

After six US B-2 stealth bombers dropped massive bunker-busting bombs on Iranian nuclear sites in Operation Midnight Hammer, Tehran responded with a volley of six missiles aimed at US bases in Qatar. Yet, military analysts say Iran’s retaliation lacked real teeth — more noise than real threat — like firecrackers going off in the middle of a raging storm.

Symbolic, not strategic
2 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Symbolic, not strategic

Iran’s limited response — just six missiles, with no major damage — points to a desire to show they did respond, without inviting massive US escalation. In military terms, it was a gesture, not a game-changer.

Aimed for headlines
3 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Aimed for headlines

With domestic outrage brewing over the US strike, Tehran likely needed a headline-grabbing move for internal audiences, showing defiance without crossing the point of no return.

Avoiding escalation (for now)
4 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)

Avoiding escalation (for now)

By targeting Qatar — close but not too deep into US force concentration — and avoiding massive barrages, Iran’s leadership appears to be signalling restraint, avoiding a spiral into full-blown war.

No real impact on US military assets
5 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

No real impact on US military assets

Reports so far show that US bases remain fully operational, with no major casualties or structural damage. In military terms, Iran’s volley didn’t shift the balance.

Designed for optics
6 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Designed for optics

Military observers say this round of missile fire was designed more for political theatre than tactical impact. The real question: Will Iran resort to asymmetrical attacks or activate proxies — which could be far more dangerous than this missile round.

Conclusion
7 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Conclusion

For now, Iran’s missiles may have lit up the skies — but in the bigger picture of this US-Iran confrontation, they’re more “firecrackers in a storm” than serious thunder.

