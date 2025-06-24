/Attack on Qatar: Why Iran's retaliation against B-2 Bomber strike feels like firecrackers in a storm?

With domestic outrage brewing over the US strike, Tehran likely needed a headline-grabbing move for internal audiences, showing defiance without crossing the point of no return.
After six US B-2 stealth bombers dropped massive bunker-busting bombs on Iranian nuclear sites in Operation Midnight Hammer, Tehran responded with a volley of six missiles aimed at US bases in Qatar. Yet, military analysts say Iran’s retaliation lacked real teeth — more noise than real threat — like firecrackers going off in the middle of a raging storm.
Iran’s limited response — just six missiles, with no major damage — points to a desire to show they did respond, without inviting massive US escalation. In military terms, it was a gesture, not a game-changer.
By targeting Qatar — close but not too deep into US force concentration — and avoiding massive barrages, Iran’s leadership appears to be signalling restraint, avoiding a spiral into full-blown war.
Reports so far show that US bases remain fully operational, with no major casualties or structural damage. In military terms, Iran’s volley didn’t shift the balance.
Military observers say this round of missile fire was designed more for political theatre than tactical impact. The real question: Will Iran resort to asymmetrical attacks or activate proxies — which could be far more dangerous than this missile round.
For now, Iran’s missiles may have lit up the skies — but in the bigger picture of this US-Iran confrontation, they’re more “firecrackers in a storm” than serious thunder.