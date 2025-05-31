/Atlantis, Dwarka, Van Gogh and more: Biggest unsolved mysteries of the world

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons )

The Vanishing Ark of the Covenant

The Ark of the Covenant, which was built around 1445 BCE, housed the Ten Commandments. It was last seen before the Babylonian destruction of Jerusalem in 587 BCE. The Ark of the Covenant was a sacred chest in Hebrew Bible, which is believed to be the most important object for the Israelites. It has been described as a gold-covered wooden box that housed the ten commandments and other sacred items. Theories suggest that it was hidden, destroyed, or taken to Babylon. One of the many legend claims it is kept in Ethiopia. According to some declassified documents, in 1988, a CIA psychic under 'Project Sun Streak' claimed to locate it in the Middle East, but still, no evidence has emerged.