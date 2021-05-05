At least 24 dead in one of Mexico City's worst metro train disasters

At least 24 people have lost their lives and dozens injured as an elevated metro train collapsed and plunged towards the ground in Mexico.
These images tell a story of what is being described as one of the worst ever of the Mexico City metro.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters that several minors were amongst the 24 fatalities.
About 80 other people were hospitalised for treatment.
(Photograph:AFP)
CCTV footage showed the overpass collapsing as a train was approaching it, which caused clouds of debris and sparks.
It occurred near the Olivos station on Monday night.
Emergency services were working to rescue the passengers who are still trapped in the wreckage of the carriages.
The rescue operation had to be suspended briefly during the night over fears the wreckage was too unstable.
Later, the operation restarted with the help of a crane.
Carriages were seen hanging in a tangle of twisted cables in shocking images.
"A thorough investigation will be carried out... to know the truth," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said, adding that independent experts from abroad would be called in for probe.
Concerns over potential structural failures had been raised since the line was started in 2012.
A study also mentioned problems related to the design, operation and maintenance of the track.