AT A GLANCE ! World's most powerful 10 tourism destinations

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) analysed the tourism data for 2022 and checked where the tourists are spending the most. Here's the full list of most popular and lovable tourist destinations across the world

Paris, city of lights, becomes world's most powerful tourism city

In a recent data analysis, World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), a nonprofit travel industry body based in the UK, listed the most powerful tourism spots across the world. Paris was one of the most loved destinations which made it to one of the top spots on the list. The beautiful city of Paris is gearing up to host the 2024 Summer Olympics and will see more infrastructure. Tourism in the French capital was a whopping $35.6 billion.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Meet Mickey Mouse at Disney World in Orlando, Florida

Every city is loved for something unique which stands it out and makes its worth a tour. Orlando is the city to be if you are travelling with your family. The city’s theme parks just make it come to life during the nighttime, perfect for a short getaway for children. Orlando was the highest earner and made $31 billion in 2022 for tourism and is placed at the third spot among the top 10.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Get crazy and soak yourself in Las Vegas nightlife

Las Vegas is internationally known for its lavish gambling and crazy nightlife. The total tourism income for Las Vegas in 2022 was $23 billion, as per the WTTC. The city clinched the fifth spot on the list.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Artlovers & foodies' paradise, New York clinches sixth spot

Artlovers & foodies' paradise, New York clinches sixth spot. New York is the perfect spot for art lovers and foodies. “Major cities such as London, Paris and New York will remain global powerhouses but over the next few years, Beijing, Shanghai, and Macao will be moving up the list of top city destinations,” Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said in a statement.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Traditional Tokyo to leave you in AWE !

Traditional Tokyo will leave the tourists in AWE ! Japanese capital, Tokyo, is at the seventh spot for the most loved tourist destinations in the world as per 2022 tourism data.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Visit Mexico's impressive mural museums !

Capital of Mexico, Mexico City stood at eighth spot. The city is popularly known for its Templo Mayor, a 13th-century Aztec temple, the baroque Catedral Metropolitana de México of the Spanish conquistadors and the Palacio Nacional, which houses historic murals by Diego Rivera.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Sightseeing in London, a perfect way to spend vacation

Placed at the ninth spot, London is a very popular tourist destinations around the year. The city has a variety of options for its tourists ranging from sightseeing to entertainment.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Beijing, Shanghai & Guangzhou among Chinese cities grabbing spot in 2022 top 10 tourism cities list

China has eased COVID restrictions by opening up its borders to tourists. In case you are planning to visit, you must know three Chinese cities namely Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou have landed a spot in the top 10 for 2022 list of world's most powerful tourism cities. The other Chinese cities are also vying to gain top spots in the list, especially the beach getaway of Sanya – on sunny Hainan Island in southern China – and Macao. Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou held the second, fourth and tenth spots on the list.

(Photograph: Twitter )