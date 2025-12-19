/At 4,500 metres above sea level, this Himalayan village is India’s best place to see the Milky Way!

Although, other notable locations, ideal for seeing the Milky Way include other high-altitude spots like Spiti Valley (Himachal Pradesh) and remote areas like the Rann of Kutch as well as Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Hanle remains the top choice of astrophiles. It is a combination of both, raw natural beauty with scientific exploration. At night, the skies stretch endlessly above rugged mountain terrain, offering a sense of connection to the wider universe and the cosmos, thus for those seeking a travel experience that transcends landscapes this Himalayan destination remains unmatched in India.