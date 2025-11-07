/At 13,700 ft and –40°C: Inside India’s Nyoma airbase, one of the world’s highest fighter bases

The airfield was first built in 1962 but remained dormant for decades. It was reactivated in 2009 when an AN-32 tactical transport aircraft successfully landed at Nyoma, marking the start of its limited operational use. Following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the government sanctioned a major upgrade to transform Nyoma into a full-fledged fighter base under the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) Project Himank. The approximately, Rs. 220 crore project began in September 2023, overcoming extreme geographical and climatic challenges to reach completion by late 2024.