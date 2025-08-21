/Astrophysicists propose mission to send a paperclip-sized probe to a black hole, here’s why it matters..

The nearest confirmed black hole, Gaia BH1, is more than 1,500 light years from Earth, far too distant for any foreseeable mission. Yet Bambi argues there may be undetected black holes as close as 20 to 25 light years away. If such an object is found, a nanocraft travelling at relativistic speeds could reach it in around 70 years, with data returning to Earth two decades later. That places the mission within the span of a single human lifetime.