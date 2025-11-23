LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Astra, R-73, LGBs and more: All the missiles, rockets and bombs Tejas fighter jet can carry

Astra, R-73, LGBs and more: All the missiles, rockets and bombs Tejas fighter jet can carry

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 20:21 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 20:21 IST

According to the official HAL product brief, the aircraft is engineered to carry both BVR (Beyond Visual Range) and WVR (Within Visual Range) air-to-air missiles alongside strike weapons for surface engagements.

Introduction — a fighter built to carry diverse weaponry
1 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Introduction — a fighter built to carry diverse weaponry

The HAL Tejas has evolved into a multirole combat aircraft capable of performing air-defence, strike and maritime operations. Its design features nine external hardpoints capable of carrying a range of air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface weapons, precision-guided munitions, rockets and bombs. According to the official HAL product brief, the aircraft is engineered to carry both BVR (Beyond Visual Range) and WVR (Within Visual Range) air-to-air missiles alongside strike weapons for surface engagements. The maximum external stores capacity is around 4,000 kg across the pylons.

Astra — India’s indigenous BVR air-to-air missile
2 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Astra — India’s indigenous BVR air-to-air missile

The most important step in Tejas armament modernisation has been the integration of the Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, developed in India. Astra is intended to replace imported BVR missiles over time and provides high-speed engagement capability against aerial targets at long distances. Its integration aligns with the wider push for indigenous air-combat capability.

R-73 and other close-combat missiles
3 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

R-73 and other close-combat missiles

For short-range combat, Tejas incorporates Within Visual Range (WVR) missiles, including the R-73 close-combat missile, confirmed through operational use and flight trials. These missiles are employed for manoeuvre-based dogfighting and short-range air-defence roles, enhancing survivability in contested airspace. Their compatibility complements the Astra BVR missile in a layered air-combat configuration.

Precision-guided bombs
4 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Precision-guided bombs

Official documentation and demonstrations confirm integration of precision-guided munitions, including Laser-Guided Bombs (LGBs). These are employed for high-accuracy strikes on surface targets using laser designation from onboard equipment or supporting aircraft. The Tejas is fitted with a targeting pod to support precision engagements under day and night conditions.

Conventional unguided bombs
5 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Conventional unguided bombs

Tejas also retains the ability to deliver conventional free-fall bombs for operational flexibility. HAL data notes that the aircraft is compatible with general-purpose bombs and retarded bombs, which are used in missions where area suppression rather than pinpoint accuracy is required. The combination of precision and unguided stores gives the aircraft a varied strike profile.

Rockets and air-to-surface armament
6 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Rockets and air-to-surface armament

The Tejas can mount rocket pods on under-wing pylons for close air-support roles. These pods are designed for rapid delivery of multiple projectiles in a short time window against surface targets, such as light fortifications, vehicle convoys and infrastructure. Rockets occupy an important position in operational doctrine due to their responsiveness and wide-area effect.

BrahMos integration roadmap
7 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

BrahMos integration roadmap

The BrahMos cruise missile was publicly confirmed for the Tejas Mk II / naval variant as part of future integration, though not for the current Mk I series.The original, heavy BrahMos missile is too large for the existing Tejas Mk I airframe, so a new, lighter version called the BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) is under development for this purpose. This remains notable because it illustrates the scale of the Tejas weapon-integration roadmap without attributing the missile to present-day squadrons.

A fighter designed for growing flexibility
8 / 8
(Photograph: ANI)

A fighter designed for growing flexibility

The weapon load of the Tejas reflects a platform that has been steadily broadened in capability with each batch of upgrades. Air-to-air missiles such as Astra and R-73 secure the aircraft’s role in air-defence, while bombs and rockets support offensive surface missions. The fighter’s modular architecture means new weapons can be incorporated progressively without major redesign. Rather than relying on a fixed configuration, the Tejas is being shaped as a long-term multirole platform whose combat profile expands with each developmental phase.

Trending Photo

5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget
5

5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget

From AB de Villiers to Virat Kohli: Meet 5 batters with most ODI hundreds between IND vs SA
5

From AB de Villiers to Virat Kohli: Meet 5 batters with most ODI hundreds between IND vs SA

Little Women to Suspicious Partner: K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun showcasing her versatility
8

Little Women to Suspicious Partner: K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun showcasing her versatility

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League

Why carbon-fibre composites dominate high-G fighter jet engineering
7

Why carbon-fibre composites dominate high-G fighter jet engineering