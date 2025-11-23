/Astra, R-73, LGBs and more: All the missiles, rockets and bombs Tejas fighter jet can carry

The weapon load of the Tejas reflects a platform that has been steadily broadened in capability with each batch of upgrades. Air-to-air missiles such as Astra and R-73 secure the aircraft’s role in air-defence, while bombs and rockets support offensive surface missions. The fighter’s modular architecture means new weapons can be incorporated progressively without major redesign. Rather than relying on a fixed configuration, the Tejas is being shaped as a long-term multirole platform whose combat profile expands with each developmental phase.