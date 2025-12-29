/Fastest of all legends! Smriti Mandhana reaches 10k runs in record innings

Smriti Mandhana reached the 10k runs milestone in women's cricket in 281 innings - fastest of rest of three players with 10k runs - Mithali Raj (291 innings), Charlotte Edwards (308 innings), and Suzie Bates (314 innings).
India batter Smriti Mandhana is now a bonafied legend - The left-arm batter has not only completed 10k runs in women's cricket (WTests+WODIs+WT20Is) but has done that faster than anybody else. There are only three more batters in women's cricket with 10k runs in all international cricket and all of them are slower than Mandhana.
Mandhana reached the 10k milestone in 281 innings. She has 629 runs in 12 innigs of WTests, 5,322 runs in 117 WODIs, and 4,102 runs in 157 WT20is - taking her total to 10,053 runs in 281 innings.
Former India skipper Mithali Raj was the previous record holder by reaching 10k runs in 291 innings. She still holds the record for most runs in WODIs - 7,805 runs.
Charlotte Edwards in the only player from England to score 10k runs in WODIs and the third fastest, taking 308 innings to reach the milestone. She has second most runs in WTests (1,676) and WODIs (5,992).
Veteran New Zealand batter Suzie Bates is the foutth and final woman with 10k runs in women's cricket - reaching the milestone in 314 innings. She has most runs in WT20I - 4,716 runs.