Asian Games 2023: Disciplines with Most Medals for India
Source:AFP
The Asian Games 2023 concluded on Sunday with the closing ceremony, and the Indian contingent will return home with the best-ever haul of 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. With athletes across several disciplines shining bright and winning top prizes, let’s look at the ones that got India's most medals in this edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Athletics - 29 Medals
Amidst controversies around the Women’s 100m hurdles and Javelin throw final involving champion Neeraj Chopra, the Indian athletics contingent won 29 medals, including a whopping tally of 14 silver, nine bronze and six gold medals.
(Photograph:AFP)
Shooting – 22 Medals
Shooting was India’s next best-performing discipline at the Asian Games 2023, returning with 22 medals. While there were nine silver medallists, the Indian shooters, across various events, bagged seven bronze and stunning gold medals.
(Photograph:AFP)
Archery – 9 Medals
The Indian archers were on song during the Asian Games 2023, bagging nine medals across different events collectively. Out of the five gold medals, Jyothi Surekha Vennam won three, while the remaining bagged two silver and bronze each.
(Photograph:AFP)
Wrestling – 6 Medals
Though Wrestling happens to be India’s go-to discipline on the world stage, given their history of producing world-class grapplers, they won six medals, including one silver and five bronzes, but no gold. Deepak Punia happens to be the only silver medallist.
(Photograph:AFP)
Squash – 5
While there were several other disciplines in which India won five medals, squash, with two gold, is ahead of others. Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu won the top prize in the Mixed Doubles Squash event by defeating Malaysia 2-0 in the final.