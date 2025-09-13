/Asia’s 6 largest navies ranked by ships, submarines and carriers: See where India stands..

Published: Sep 13, 2025, 13:56 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 13:58 IST
Introduction: Asia's Naval Powerhouses
Asia’s naval forces are central to regional security and global maritime dynamics. Strategic waterways, territorial disputes, and regional tensions make fleet size and composition critical indicators of power. The following examines the six largest navies in Asia, highlighting not only the number of ships but also the distribution of destroyers, submarines, and aircraft carriers, offering a clear picture of the region’s maritime strength.
1. China
China commands the largest navy in Asia and the world, with over 730 vessels, including 15 destroyers, 61 submarines, and 2 aircraft carriers. The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has been rapidly expanding, with an aggressive shipbuilding programme that has elevated China to global maritime prominence. Its fleet allows China to project power across the Indo-Pacific and secure vital shipping lanes.
2. India
India ranks second in Asia, with approximately 293 naval vessels, comprising 13 destroyers, 18 submarines, and 2 aircraft carriers. The Indian Navy is undergoing extensive modernisation to meet strategic goals, including protecting maritime trade routes and countering regional challenges. By 2035, India aims to expand its fleet further, reflecting its aspirations as a blue-water navy.
3. North Korea
North Korea maintains a large navy with 207 ships, including 3 destroyers and 13 submarines, but no aircraft carriers. While technologically limited, its fleet emphasizes quantity and strategic positioning, particularly along its coasts, reflecting Pyongyang’s focus on asymmetric naval tactics.
4. Indonesia
Indonesia boasts the largest navy in Southeast Asia, with 331 vessels, including 6 destroyers and 5 submarines. While lacking aircraft carriers, Indonesia’s fleet is critical for securing its vast archipelago and maritime resources. Ongoing modernisation aims to enhance surveillance, patrol, and deterrence capabilities.
5. South Korea
South Korea fields approximately 227 ships, including 12 destroyers and 22 submarines, but no aircraft carriers. The Republic of Korea Navy focuses on advanced platforms, maintaining a technologically sophisticated force capable of countering regional threats and projecting power in the Yellow Sea and beyond.
6. Japan
Japan operates around 159 vessels, including 8 destroyers, 24 submarines, and 4 aircraft carriers. Its Maritime Self-Defense Force is highly modern, with a strong focus on technology, advanced destroyers, and submarines. Japan continues to expand and modernise its fleet to ensure regional security and maintain technological superiority.