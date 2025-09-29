/Asia Cup final showdown not the first: Five times India-Pakistan political rivalry invaded the cricket pitch

The Asia Cup 2025 final, hosted in Dubai, became a textbook example of how rapidly cricket can become high on political symbolism. It came after the Pahalgam terror attack in April and India’s retaliatory “Operation Sindoor”. When the two teams finally met in the group stage on September 14, political hostility was palpable. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav refused the customary handshake with Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha, at the toss and after India’s seven-wicket win—an act he later described as a tribute to the victims of terrorism. Pakistan’s cricket board, the PCB, filed a formal protest with the ICC, calling it a breach of cricketing spirit.

In matches, Pakistani players responded with overt symbolism, with Haris Rauf mimicked a downed aircraft in an on-field gesture. This was seen as a provocative nod to Pakistan’s earlier claims of shooting down Indian jets. Sahibzada Farhan celebrated with a gun-like bat gesture, drawing fines and BCCI outrage. As India and Pakistan geared up for their first-ever Asia Cup final meeting on September 28, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi lamented the “lack of sportsmanship.” After winning the final, India refused to recieve the trophy from Naqvi, who walked away with the medals. (The image shows Naqvi presenting the runners-up cheque to Pakisan captain)

