Asia Cup: 6 Batters with most runs in IND-PAK T20Is; 3 Pakistani in top-four, check full list

With the Asia Cup 2025 about to get underway (in the T20 format), and the India-Pakistan clash also on the horizon, it’s time we look at the top six highest run-scorers between them in the shortest format.
The list begins with perhaps the best batter of this generation, Virat Kohli, who leads the chart with 492 runs against Pakistan in T20Is. He averages above 70, with a strike rate of 123.92.
Former Pakistan white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan, is second on the list. With him being the only active cricketer among the top six mentioned on this list, Rizwan has scored 228 runs, averaging 57 and striking at just above 111.
Pakistan batting great Shoaib Malik is third on this list with 164 runs against India in T20Is. The former all-rounder Malik averaged a mere 27.3 with the bat in hand, while striking at 103.79.
Another former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Hafeez, is fourth on this list. Against India in T20Is, Hafeez scored 156 runs, striking close to 120 and averaging 26 with the bat in hand.
The second Indian after Kohli on this list is Yuvraj Singh. Against one of his favourite opponents, Pakistan, the match-winner Yuvraj scored 155 runs, striking at 109 and averaging just above 25.
Current Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is sixth on this list. Having top-scored against Pakistan in the inaugural T20 WC final, Gambhir has amassed 139 runs against the arch-rivals in T20Is.