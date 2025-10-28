LOGIN
Ashes: 5 Test teams Joe Root loves batting against; check where Australia is

Published: Oct 28, 2025, 15:59 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 15:59 IST

England batting great Joe Root is the second-highest run-scorer in Test history, behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Let’s check the teams he loves scoring against in red-ball cricket.

India – 3383 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

India – 3383 runs

Since making his Test debut against India in India, Joe Root found his favourite opponents in them. In 35 contested Tests against India over the years, Root has smashed 3383 runs, averaging close to 60 (59.35), including 13 hundreds and 12 fifties.

Australia – 2428 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Australia – 2428 runs

Second comes Australia, the team against whom he has fancied scoring runs and daddy hundreds, but at home. Considering the forthcoming tour to be his last Down Under, Root would like to wrap it up with triple-digit scores and a record Ashes win in Australia. In 34 matches against his fierce rivals, Root has scored 2428 runs at 40.46, including four tons and 18 fifties.

New Zealand – 1925 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

New Zealand – 1925 runs

At the third position is New Zealand. Against the Kiwis, Root has always enjoyed scoring runs, both home and away. In 21 matches against them, he has scored nearly 2000 Test runs (1925), hitting six hundreds and nine half-centuries.

West Indies – 1513 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

West Indies – 1513 runs

West Indies is Root’s fourth favourite team to score runs against in Tests. In 17 Tests against the Caribbean nation, Root has scored 1513 runs at just over 56, hitting six hundreds and seven fifties.

Pakistan – 1487 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Pakistan – 1487 runs

Root also loves scoring against Pakistan. Having tasted tremendous success against them in their conditions, including his career-best 262, Root has scored runs in bulk against Pakistan at home too. In 18 Tests against them, the right-hander Root has scored 1487 runs, hitting two Test tons and seven fifties.

