/Ashes 2025-26: 5 key battles that could decide the series

As the Ashes begins, here’s a look at the five key battles that could shape the outcome of Test cricket’s oldest rivalry.
Travis Head and Harry Brook both love playing on the front foot. Head’s fast scoring at home can change a match in a session, while Brook’s fearless batting keeps England moving. Their battle at No.5 could shape key moments in the series.
Cummins has dismissed Root many times with that tight, nagging line on off-stump. Root knows the challenge well and still chases his first Test hundred in Australia. When Cummins returns later in the series, this duel will be central again.
Khawaja has enjoyed a late-career rise, but Archer’s pace and movement away from left-handers pose a real threat. If Archer hits rhythm early, he can trouble Khawaja the way he did in 2019. This matchup sets the tone for both sides.
England relies heavily on their middle-order counterattacks, but Australia’s quicks at home can shut that down fast. If England loses early wickets, this group must stand tall against movement, pace, and bounce. Their response could decide long sessions and the scoreboard flow.
England start tours well but often fades in long series. Their quicks have the speed to trouble Australia, but must stay fit and consistent through five Tests. If this attack keeps its energy until Sydney, England, stays alive in the race for the urn.