LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Ashes 2025-26: 5 key battles that could decide the series

Ashes 2025-26: 5 key battles that could decide the series

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 19:52 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 19:52 IST

As the Ashes begins, here’s a look at the five key battles that could shape the outcome of Test cricket’s oldest rivalry.

Travis Head vs Harry Brook
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Travis Head vs Harry Brook

Travis Head and Harry Brook both love playing on the front foot. Head’s fast scoring at home can change a match in a session, while Brook’s fearless batting keeps England moving. Their battle at No.5 could shape key moments in the series.

Pat Cummins vs Joe Root
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pat Cummins vs Joe Root

Cummins has dismissed Root many times with that tight, nagging line on off-stump. Root knows the challenge well and still chases his first Test hundred in Australia. When Cummins returns later in the series, this duel will be central again.

Usman Khawaja vs Jofra Archer
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Usman Khawaja vs Jofra Archer

Khawaja has enjoyed a late-career rise, but Archer’s pace and movement away from left-handers pose a real threat. If Archer hits rhythm early, he can trouble Khawaja the way he did in 2019. This matchup sets the tone for both sides.

Australia’s pace attack vs England’s middle order
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Australia’s pace attack vs England’s middle order

England relies heavily on their middle-order counterattacks, but Australia’s quicks at home can shut that down fast. If England loses early wickets, this group must stand tall against movement, pace, and bounce. Their response could decide long sessions and the scoreboard flow.

England’s fast bowlers vs the five-Test grind
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

England’s fast bowlers vs the five-Test grind

England start tours well but often fades in long series. Their quicks have the speed to trouble Australia, but must stay fit and consistent through five Tests. If this attack keeps its energy until Sydney, England, stays alive in the race for the urn.

Trending Photo

‘Live Streams vs Uploaded Videos’: Where do gaming creators get more watch hours?
7

‘Live Streams vs Uploaded Videos’: Where do gaming creators get more watch hours?

Why petrol evaporates faster in summer?
7

Why petrol evaporates faster in summer?

F‑35 fighter jet failures: 6 crashes that revealed flaws of one of the world’s costliest aircraft
8

F‑35 fighter jet failures: 6 crashes that revealed flaws of one of the world’s costliest aircraft

Ashes 2025-26: 5 key battles that could decide the series
5

Ashes 2025-26: 5 key battles that could decide the series

Who funds America? Top 7 countries investing heavily in the United States
7

Who funds America? Top 7 countries investing heavily in the United States