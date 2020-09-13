As US Open nears conclusion: Here are top five key moments of tournament!

As the US Open comes to a conclusion, here are the top five moments of the Grand Slam!

Top players, who pulled out from US Open

The American Grand Slam faced a major setback when several top-ranked players pulled out of the tournament due to various reasons.

Nadal said because the situation with the pandemic is not under control, he did not feel it would be safe to participate.

Federer will not be playing in US Open because he is rehabbing a knee injury.

In an announcement, Kyrgios said was not attending the US Open while also bashing others who are going: "Think of the other people for once, that's what this virus is about. It doesn't care about your world record or how much money you have."

Last year's French Open champion Ashleigh Barty said she didn't feel comfortable putting herself or her team at risk.

Simona Halep decided to stay and train in Europe because she is putting "health at the heart of her decision."

(Photograph:AFP)