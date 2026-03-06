/As Iran crisis escalates, Donald Trump has an escape plan ready if World War 3 or nuclear war occur

The Iran crisis could trigger a global conflict that might turn into World War 3 and even lead to a nuclear war. Donald Trump has an escape plan ready in case any of this happens. The administration and defence activities will continue from secret bunkers.
Donald Trump has an escape plan ready just in case his war on Iran turns into a nuclear war. While the world burns, he would be sitting pretty inside one of the three bunkers in the United States, running the show as apocalyptic scenes unfold. The government's doomsday plans reveal that when humans decide to burn their own world to the ground, what is known as the Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) will kick in.
There are at least three designated bunkers built during the Cold War - in Colorado, Pennsylvania or Virginia - that Trump will take shelter in along with a select few advisers and officials. In case of a nuclear war, the Trump administration would still need to run the "country". From these fortified bunkers, he will ensure critical government functions, such as national defence, economic stability and public safety, stay on track.
The sites at Mount Weather Emergency Operations Centre, Raven Rock Mountain Complex and Cheyenne Mountain Complex, have been included in COOP as safe places since the Cold War era. Even though they were built decades ago, they have not fallen out of time. All US governments have ensured that they stay up and running with the best and latest technology available to ensure smooth communication with the public and the military in a crisis.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regularly updates America's emergency plan. It has managed Mount Weather Emergency Operations Centre (MWEOC) in Virginia since 1979, which was originally run by the US Army since 1959 when it started operations. MWEOC is one of the first places that Trump could go to in case of a nuclear war, as it contains communications equipment that could be used not just by the president, but multiple agencies.
The US Department of Homeland Security states that the Virginia bunker has "resilient capabilities" and offers "reliable support" to the president. The base is already a command centre for "classified programs". Add to it the high-tech equipment and systems available for various agencies, and MWEOC becomes the perfect place for the president to zoom off to.
The Raven Rock Mountain Complex (RRMC) in Pennsylvania would "support COOP operational readiness by providing a safe and secure environment for DoD essential functions." It will become the Department of War's military command hub, acting as an alternate headquarters for the Secretary of War. The Trump administration has spent millions of dollars to maintain this secret facility.
Cheyenne Mountain Complex in Colorado is an underground facility that was once the headquarters of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). The agency oversees the defence of the airspace over the US and Canada. It is designed to resist a nuclear attack and is equipped with extensive communication systems, making it a backup COOP site.