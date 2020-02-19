As India prepares for Trump visit, Sabarmati Ashram gets makeover

In less than a week, India will be hosting US President Donald Trump who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump for the first time since 2016.
Let's take look at all the preparations taking place to welcome the US President!
US President Donald Trump will be "shielded" from the sight of slums by a newly built "wall" when he visits Ahmedabad during his visit to India next week.
A senior government told Reuters that the "wall" was being built for "security reasons", not to conceal the slum district.
But the contractor building it told Reuters, the government "did not want the slum to be seen".
(Photograph:Reuters)
Trump and Melania will also visit the Taj Mahal on February 24 before reaching New Delhi for a series of official meetings a day later.
Hotel prices in Ahmedabad too have skyrocketed with celebrities and industrialists wanting to be a part of the 'Namaste Trump' extravaganza.
(Photograph:AFP)
Gujarat police's bomb detection & disposal squad officials have inspected Gandhi Ashram.
Trump and Modi are likely to visit Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, either on February 24 or 25.
Reports suggest a 10-member all-women team led by an IPS officer will assist Melania during her stay. They have been instructed on cyber monitoring and security aspects. They have reportedly been told to wear trousers and blazers instead of the traditional khaki.
(Photograph:AFP)