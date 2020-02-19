As India prepares for Trump visit, Sabarmati Ashram gets makeover

In less than a week, India will be hosting US President Donald Trump who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump for the first time since 2016.

Let's take look at all the preparations taking place to welcome the US President!

Bricks to beautify city

US President Donald Trump will be "shielded" from the sight of slums by a newly built "wall" when he visits Ahmedabad during his visit to India next week.

A senior government told Reuters that the "wall" was being built for "security reasons", not to conceal the slum district.

But the contractor building it told Reuters, the government "did not want the slum to be seen".

(Photograph:Reuters)

'The Wall'

The "wall" will reportedly stretch for half a kilometre and will be seven-feet tall.

Behind the "wall" lies a slum area, which is home to at least 2,500 people.

(Photograph:AFP)

Roadshow!

Preparations are also underway for a grand 22km-long roadshow during Trump's visit and a parade that promises to be fit for kings.

The government official told Reuters that the "wall" was part of a "beautification and cleanliness" drive.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Motera Stadium

Trump will also inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium which is nearing completion in Ahmedabad. The Motera Stadium will seat over one lakh people.

(Photograph:AFP)

Money spent on Trump's Gujarat visit

New Delhi is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the Trumps get a royal welcome.

₹120 crore is being spent for a 3-hour visit of Trump to Ahmedabad. That's ₹1.5 crore a minute that the US president spends in the Gujarati city.

(Photograph:AFP)

Taj Mahal visit

Trump and Melania will also visit the Taj Mahal on February 24 before reaching New Delhi for a series of official meetings a day later.

Hotel prices in Ahmedabad too have skyrocketed with celebrities and industrialists wanting to be a part of the 'Namaste Trump' extravaganza.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Security during Trump's visit

Gujarat police's bomb detection & disposal squad officials have inspected Gandhi Ashram.

Trump and Modi are likely to visit Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, either on February 24 or 25.

Reports suggest a 10-member all-women team led by an IPS officer will assist Melania during her stay. They have been instructed on cyber monitoring and security aspects. They have reportedly been told to wear trousers and blazers instead of the traditional khaki.

(Photograph:AFP)

The Sabarmati visit

Work is underway in full swing at Sabarmati Ashram which Trump is set to visit.   

Mahatma Gandhi stayed at the ashram between 1918 and 1930 also known as "Gandhi Ashram" in Ahmedabad.

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics