As India eyes more Rafale jets, why France is developing Future Combat Air System

Recently, an Indian Air Force pilot had that said Indian Rafale jets are more advanced and faster than the French counterparts.

Future Combat Air System

Greece and France signed a $3 billion warplane deal on Monday as part of a burgeoning arms programme to counter Turkish challenges in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS), being built by German, French and Spanish firms, is a key part of Macron's push for military sovereignty on the Continent and his aim to lessen its reliance on the NATO alliance.

So far governments have only approved funding for prototype and design contracts, a small fraction of the multibillion-euro budget for the 20-year project.

Signing contracts for the next studies would mean a one billion euro ($1.2 billion) commitment to building the demonstrator plane, expected to cost six billion euros alone, a source close to the project told AFP.

(Photograph:AFP)