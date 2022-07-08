As if another planet! What is this celestial phenomenon that turns blue skies of South Dakota green - see pics

Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 08:37 PM(IST)

Sky turns 'green'

When you look up at the sky in the daytime, you expect to see the blue sky (not talking about air pollution, smog, etc). But some recent images from South Dakota taken on Tuesday (July 5) showed that the sky turned green.

The hauntingly rare phenomenon turned the sky into green colour. Not light green, it was that type of green that we see in alien, sci-fi, movies.

(Photograph:Twitter)