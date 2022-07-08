As if another planet! What is this celestial phenomenon that turns blue skies of South Dakota green - see pics

When you look up at the sky in the daytime, you expect to see the blue sky (not talking about air pollution, smog, etc). But some recent images from South Dakota taken on Tuesday (July 5) showed that the sky turned green.
The hauntingly rare phenomenon turned the sky into green colour. Not light green, it was that type of green that we see in alien, sci-fi, movies.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Eerie images of a thunderstorm
The viral social media posts showed eerie images of a thunderstorm rolling over amid green skies.
The strange-coloured images from Sioux Falls became material or memes and jokes.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Why did it happen?
According to scientists, the celestial phenomenon occurs when clouds carry a lot of water and allow primarily blue light to come through the storm cloud.
According to AccuWeather, green skies often come with severe weather. However, the report mentioned that the phenomenon does not mean a tornado is coming. There isn’t a direct correlation between the two.
(Photograph:Twitter)
What happened in South Dakota?
Severe weather swept through South Dakota on Tuesday as the National Weather Service confirmed that a derecho barreled through much of South Dakota, as well as Minnesota and Iowa.
The storm system left thousands without power for hours.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Why the colour green?
It is learned that the blue light mixes with the sun's red light, and the sky turns green. Scientific American reports that it is not fully understood why green skies occur.
Experts have suggested that if a thunderstorm occurs during a time of red light, for example, a sunset, the water particles in the air can make it appear as if the sky is slightly green.
(Photograph:Twitter)
NWS meteorologist says...
NWS meteorologist Dr Cory Martin explained: "It takes a tremendous amount of water content within the cloud to achieve this colour, which usually means a substantial amount of ice (large hail) has to be present!"