As he says fight on, what will be Putin's next steps in the Ukraine war?

Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 04:22 AM(IST)

Here are some possibilities that he might do next:

Russian President Vladimir Putin must decide his next steps after Russia's victory in Lysychansk.

Putin says fight on

After Russia's victory in Lysychansk, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday (July 4) to fight on. He ordered his troops to press on deeper into Donbas.

Putin said: "Military units, including the East group and the West group, must carry out their tasks according to previously approved plans. I hope that everything will continue in their direction as has happened in Lugansk so far."

The Ukrainian army said on Sunday it was retreating from Lysychansk to preserve the lives of its troops who were outnumbered and outgunned by Russian forces.

(Photograph:AFP)