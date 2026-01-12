/As Greenland tensions rise: The NATO country next to Denmark with the most US military bases

US military maintains a significant presence in Germany. According to DW, The total number of US military personnel has also risen significantly in the past few years, from fewer than 39,000 in 2019 to over 50,000 in 2024. The only other country where the US keeps a comparable number of overseas troops is Japan. Key installations such as Ramstein Air Base serve as major command and control hubs for US and NATO operations. This vast presence supports air policing, logistics and rapid deployment across Europe and beyond.

