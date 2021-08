As France prepares to impose Covid health pass, new protests erupt

Two days before the new rules come into force, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across France on Saturday for the fourth weekend in a row. The protest is against a coronavirus health pass needed to enter a cafe or travel on an inter-city train.

Obligatory pass for eating out

From Monday, the health pass will be needed to eat in a restaurant or enjoy a drink in a cafe both indoors and on a terrace. It will be obligatory on inter-city transport including high-speed trains and domestic flights although will not be needed on metro systems and suburban transport.

The pass has already been required since July 21 to visit cultural venues such as cinemas, theatres and museums. Its extension was approved by France's Constitutional Council on Thursday.

(Photograph:AFP)