/As David Attenborough turns 100, his films deliver a warning to the world

The soon-to-be 100-year-old has around 100 documentaries and nature series to his credit. His gentle approach to wildlife gained a massive viewership. But over the past years, his inquisitive tone has made way for a more concerned, urgent one. Sir David saw the life he documented was in danger and today, he has also become a significant voice for wildlife conservation. A look at his body of work reflects the gradual change in his subject matter.