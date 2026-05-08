/As David Attenborough turns 100, his films deliver a warning to the world

David Attenborough, the man synonymous with wildlife documentaries, turns 100. His films that explore the globe, from oceans to mountains, now tell us about the impacts of climate change and the urgent need for change.
David Attenborough, Britain’s most famous naturalist, turns 100 on 8 May, 2026. The man has now spent a century watching the natural world, and bringing it to our screens. His distinctive narration, magnetic and calm, can be recognised by people across the globe.
The soon-to-be 100-year-old has around 100 documentaries and nature series to his credit. His gentle approach to wildlife gained a massive viewership. But over the past years, his inquisitive tone has made way for a more concerned, urgent one. Sir David saw the life he documented was in danger and today, he has also become a significant voice for wildlife conservation. A look at his body of work reflects the gradual change in his subject matter.
Before we had Bear Grylls sleeping in a camel carcass, we had Sir David enveloped by mountain gorillas. His landmark work, “Life on Earth”, travelled the world to depict animals in their natural habitat, featuring his widely remembered moment with mountain gorillas in Rwanda. His “Life” series set the standard for wildlife documentaries.
Widely considered his most popular series, “Planet Earth I & II”, explored various habitats like mountains, islands and grasslands while often covering how animals adapt to changing environments. The series, which also brought him to India, featured groundbreaking high-definition cinematography. His other notable works include, “The Blue Planet”, “Dynasties I & II” and “Wild Isles” among others.
However, with the turn of the millennium, his focus shifted towards active environmental advocacy. His later work like “Our Planet”, “A Life on Our Planet”, provide an insight into the extent of nature loss that he has seen in a lifetime, serving as his urgent “witness statements” tackling issues like climate change, human impact and species loss.
At 99, he delivered one of the most important films of his career, “Ocean with David Attenborough”, which documents how the state of the world’s oceans has changed over the course of his life and highlights possibilities for recovery. In the documentary, “The Year Earth Changed”, he used the narrow window during COVID-19 lockdowns to capture how nature thrived during reduced human impact.
Over 40 animal and plant species are named after Attenborough. His documentaries are widely revered for bringing complex scientific ideas to the ordinary man’s living room. Even as he completes his century on this Earth, his work highlights the challenges our planet faces and asks us to pay attention.