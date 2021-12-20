Aryan Khan's drug case to Kangana Ranaut's remarks: Bollywood celebs & controversies of 2021

The arrest of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case was the major buzzword of the year. It was a major shock for the entire country when Aryan Khan's name popped up in a drug seizure case on October 2 along with others after the NCB busted an alleged rave party in Mumbai.
Aryan was the centre point of the entire country for over three weeks when he was in jail, until October 28, when he was granted bail.
Tandav controversy
Saif Ali Khan starrer, Ali Abbas Zafar directorial 'Tandav’ attracted huge controversy this year for a scene depicting a college theatrical program, leading to allegations that the show hurt religious sentiments and multiple FIRs. The show also led to protests across the country over some objectionable scenes as they were accused of denigrating Hindu deities.
The cast and the crew of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed series apologised twice. Eventually, the team decided to cut the objectionable portions.
Alia Bhatt's Kanyadaan ad
Alia Bhatt's commercial for a bridal clothing brand sparked a major backlash. The ad, which shows Bhatt as a bride, questioned the tradition of ‘kanyadaan’ where the bride’s parents ‘give’ their daughter away to the bridegroom as part of Hindu customs and matrimony. The ad shows ‘Kanyadaan’ as an oppressive practice and suggests ‘Kanyamaan’ as an alternative.
Kangana Ranaut and her remarks
The whole year, Kangana Ranaut was in the news for her controversial remarks on different topics, whether it was her freedom comment or her views on controversial farm laws. Even Ranaut got in a public feud with actress Tapsee Pannu & Swara Bhaskar.
In May, Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended for violating the rules of the application. However, she continued to share her opinions on Instagram.
Raj Kundra controversy
This year was tough for Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her family. Her husband Raj Kunda hit the news for the wrong reasons as he was arrested by the Mumbai police in July in an alleged pornography case. He was released on bail in September. Later, the couple was accused of duping a Pune based businessman of Rs 1.51 crore.
Kartik Aaryan out of 'Dostana 2'
It was a shock for all the fans when Kartik Aaryan was dropped from the much-awaited sequel 'Dostana 2'. However, Kartik and makers are tight-lipped over his controversial exit from the film, rumours say it was because of his unprofessional behaviour and after he expressed some doubts and misgivings about the script.