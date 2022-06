Artist who wants to draw London’s all 3,500 pubs- see pics

She has set an ambitious but, she thinks, not impossible, goal drawing all 3,500 of them. (Text: AFP)

Lydia Wood sits opposite The Atlas pub in west London, meticulously adding detail to her drawing of the building and pausing only occasionally to sharpen her pencil.

Creating art is her full-time job

The 28-year-old artist has built up a sizeable TikTok and Instagram following with her detailed sketches of well-loved London pubs.

The project came about during the coronavirus pandemic when lockdown meant she was unable to work providing children's after-school art classes.

The freelance artist had always drawn some pictures of pubs to sell at Christmas markets.

Now creating art is her full-time job, mostly carrying out individual commissions, including pubs and houses.

She also sells prints on the e-commerce craft site Etsy.



(Photograph:AFP)