/'NASA's Artemis II ready for launch': Humanity’s bold leap back to the Moon after 50 years

NASA's Artemis II mission is ready for a historic lunar flyby. With fuel issues resolved, four elite astronauts prepare to travel further into deep space than ever before, marking a new era of lunar exploration and diversity.
For the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, humans are finally heading back to the lunar vicinity, signaling a massive leap for deep-space exploration.
After battling persistent hydrogen fuel leaks and helium line blockages, NASA engineers have finalized repairs to ensure the 32-story rocket is flight-ready.
Due to the Moon's specific orbital alignment this April, the crew is set to travel further away from Earth than the legendary Apollo 13 mission ever did.
The mission represents a milestone for inclusivity, featuring the first woman, the first person of color, and the first non-American to ever journey to the Moon.
The crew will undergo a high-speed 10-day journey that involves zipping around the lunar surface without landing before making a high-stakes return to Earth.
Meteorologists are currently projecting an 80% chance of ideal weather, providing a clear window for the Space Launch System rocket's evening departure.
The mission highlights a global effort, combining the expertise of NASA astronauts with the Canadian Space Agency to push the boundaries of human reach.