LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'NASA's Artemis II ready for launch': Humanity’s bold leap back to the Moon after 50 years

'NASA's Artemis II ready for launch': Humanity’s bold leap back to the Moon after 50 years

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Apr 01, 2026, 14:01 IST | Updated: Apr 01, 2026, 14:01 IST

NASA's Artemis II mission is ready for a historic lunar flyby. With fuel issues resolved, four elite astronauts prepare to travel further into deep space than ever before, marking a new era of lunar exploration and diversity.

A Historic Return
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

A Historic Return

For the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, humans are finally heading back to the lunar vicinity, signaling a massive leap for deep-space exploration.

Technical Hurdles Cleared
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Technical Hurdles Cleared

After battling persistent hydrogen fuel leaks and helium line blockages, NASA engineers have finalized repairs to ensure the 32-story rocket is flight-ready.

Record-Breaking Distance
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Record-Breaking Distance

Due to the Moon's specific orbital alignment this April, the crew is set to travel further away from Earth than the legendary Apollo 13 mission ever did.

Breaking Barriers
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Breaking Barriers

The mission represents a milestone for inclusivity, featuring the first woman, the first person of color, and the first non-American to ever journey to the Moon.

The Ten-Day Odyssey
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The Ten-Day Odyssey

The crew will undergo a high-speed 10-day journey that involves zipping around the lunar surface without landing before making a high-stakes return to Earth.

Favorable Launch Conditions
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Favorable Launch Conditions

Meteorologists are currently projecting an 80% chance of ideal weather, providing a clear window for the Space Launch System rocket's evening departure.

International Collaboration
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

International Collaboration

The mission highlights a global effort, combining the expertise of NASA astronauts with the Canadian Space Agency to push the boundaries of human reach.

Trending Photo

From 'war winding up' to 'open the fu**ing Strait': Trump shifts deadline AGAIN, fills Easter weekend with expletive-filled ultimatum to Iran
9

From 'war winding up' to 'open the fu**ing Strait': Trump shifts deadline AGAIN, fills Easter weekend with expletive-filled ultimatum to Iran

Artemis II photos: A crescent Earth and an iconic Moon basin seen for the first time by the human eye
8

Artemis II photos: A crescent Earth and an iconic Moon basin seen for the first time by the human eye

Has Section 4 of 25th Amendment ever been used? Trump's 'Open the F--kin’ Strait' remark triggers concerns
7

Has Section 4 of 25th Amendment ever been used? Trump's 'Open the F--kin’ Strait' remark triggers concerns

New OTT releases this week (April 6-12, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, The Boys- Watch these 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
7

New OTT releases this week (April 6-12, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, The Boys- Watch these 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

What is Section 4 of 25th Amendment? Donald Trump's 'crazy bastards' post triggers calls to remove him
8

What is Section 4 of 25th Amendment? Donald Trump's 'crazy bastards' post triggers calls to remove him