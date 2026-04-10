/ Artemis II astronauts and the toll of gravity: Immediate health challenges they face on Earth

During the first two hours after splashdown, astronauts need help exiting the capsule because they are highly likely to fall. They can faint and experience dizziness. The Department of War takes up the job of retrieving them from the spacecraft safely. The staff will fit the Orion with a special stabilising collar to keep it upright in case the sea is turbulent. The crew will put on "Astronaut Recovery Vests" and board the HSC-23 helicopters to go to a medical bay for health check-ups.