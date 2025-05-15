Arshdeep gets Rs 1,125,00,00 per wicket – You won’t believe cost for others. Check the full list of players with highest cost per wicket

Punjab Kings(PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh tops the chart with $133K per wicket. Check out the full list of bowlers who cost the most for every dismissal this IPL season. Cricket | Photos

1 / 10 (Photograph: ) 1. Arshdeep Singh Arshdeep was picked up for a hefty $2.14 million (₹ 18 crore) by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The left-arm pacer has bagged 16 wickets in 11 matches, making his cost per wicket stand at $133,750 (₹ 1.125 crore).

2 / 10 (Photograph: ) 2. Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal’s price tag at the IPL 2025 mega auction read $2.14 million (₹ 18 crore). So far, the Punjab's leggie has scalped 14 wickets in 11 games, making his per-wicket cost at $152,857 (₹ 1.29 crore)

3 / 10 (Photograph: ) 3. Jofra Archer Secured for $1.49 million (₹ 12.5 crore) by the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 mega auction, Jofra Archer has featured in 12 matches and claimed 11 wickets. His cost per scalp currently equals $135,454 (₹ 1.14 crore).

4 / 10 (Photograph: ) 4. Trent Boult New Zealand's left-arm pacer Trent Boult was signed by Mumbai Indians (MI) for $1.49 million (₹ 12.5 crore). With 18 wickets in 12 outings, each of his wickets has cost the team $82,777 (₹ 69.44 lakhs).

5 / 10 (Photograph: ) 5. Josh Hazlewood Josh Hazlewood joined the RCB squad in the IPL 2025 mega auction for $1.49 million (₹ 12.5 crore). In 10 matches played so far, he’s picked up 18 wickets, making his per-wicket cost $82,777 (₹ 69.44 lakhs).

