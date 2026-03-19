/Arrow-3 vs Cluster bombs: How Israel's defence system stops these missiles before they split into dozens of killers

Cluster munitions are not illegal but their use in civilian areas is prohibited under the Geneva Conventions. They are also banned under a separate international treaty signed by over 120 countries, though neither Israel nor Iran is a signatory.They were first deployed during the Second World War, when Nazi Germany dropped so-called ‘butterfly bombs’ over the United Kingdom, cluster munitions have since been used in several major conflicts. The United States employed them in Vietnam, Laos, Iraq and Afghanistan, and has more recently supplied them to Ukraine. Russia has been accused of using cluster bombs during its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, an allegation it has denied.