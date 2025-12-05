/Arrow 3 missile defence system: What it is and how it protects against modern ballistic threats

According to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Arrow 3 forms part of the Arrow Weapon System (AWS), described as the world’s first operational, national, stand-alone Anti-Tactical Ballistic Missile (ATBM) defence system.
Recently Germany received its first elements of the Arrow 3 long-range missile defence system in a formal ceremony at an airbase south of Berlin, as reported by The Times of Israel. The handover completed a €4-billion sale, the largest defence export contract in Israel’s history. This makes Germany the first European country to deploy the Arrow 3 system, according to Reuters, marking the first time the interceptor has been operated independently outside Israel or the United States.
According to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Arrow 3 forms part of the Arrow Weapon System (AWS), described as the world’s first operational, national, stand-alone Anti-Tactical Ballistic Missile (ATBM) defence system. Developed jointly by Israel’s DDR&D and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the system provides high-altitude, exo-atmospheric interception. The Arrow 3 system is designed with the ability to neutralise ballistic missiles before they re-enter the atmosphere.
IAI states that the AWS is a multi-tier, air- and land-based defensive network capable of engaging short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The Arrow weapon system has been operational since 2000 and has become a central element of Israel’s layered missile-defence architecture.
IAI lists the following capabilities:
-Two-stage interceptor (booster and sustainer)
-Hit-to-kill warhead
-High manoeuvrability and divert capability
-Long-range, high-resolution electro-optical seeker
According to IAI, the Arrow Weapon System is fully operational and combat-proven. During the 2023–24 'Iron Swords' conflict, Arrow interceptors successfully destroyed numerous incoming ballistic missiles, demonstrating system reliability under real combat conditions.
Israel’s multi-layered air defense maintained a success rate of approximately 86 per cent against ballistic missiles launched from Iran, consistent with previous operations, according to Times of Israel. It further highlights that the figure was strengthened by the immediate deployment of the upgraded Arrow missile systems just a week before the entire conflict began.
IAI notes that Arrow 3 works alongside the Arrow 2 interceptor to provide upper- and lower-tier defensive coverage. It also serves as the foundation for future advancements in the series, including the ongoing development of Arrow 4, which is intended to further expand interception scope and engagement options.
With exo-atmospheric interception, rapid engagement cycles and a near-zero leakage rate when integrated across multiple tiers, Arrow 3 remains one of the world’s most advanced anti-ballistic missile systems.