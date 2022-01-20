Arrow 3, Iron Dome: What's next in Israel's missile interception strategy?

Hunt for Arrow 4

The two interceptors apparently had two different missions, according to the Israeli defence force with two different flight paths being given to reach the same target as the two missiles were launched simultaneously.

The defence ministry said it is working on Arrow 4 system. The new launch was conducted amid tensions with Iran which said it has carried out a new space launch sparking concern in Washington which said such moves show the need to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Tehran had successfully put its first military satellite into orbit in April 2020, drawing a sharp rebuke from the United States.

(Photograph:AFP)