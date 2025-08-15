LOGIN
From MiG-21 to HAL Tejas: Army vehicles that redefined India’s defence since Independence

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 14:45 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 14:45 IST

From imported British tanks, Russian fighter jets, to indigenous aircraft carriers, light combat aircraft, these are the top 10 war machines that defined India's defence since 1947.

Centurion Tank
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Centurion Tank

British-made tank used in the 1950s and instrumental in the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan war before being replaced by Indian armour.

Hawker Hunter
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Hawker Hunter

Introduced in 1957, this transonic British jet played a crucial role in the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars. It was retired in the 1990s.

MiG-21
3 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

MiG-21

An iconic fighter jet that entered service in 1961, it had served as the backbone of the Indian Air Force for decades it has been faced out over the years.

INS Vikrant
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

INS Vikrant

India's first aircraft carrier played a major role in 1971; its indigenous successor was commissioned in 2022.

Dassault Mirage 2000
5 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Dassault Mirage 2000

The French multirole aircraft was inducted in 1985 to IAF and is still in service. It is famous for its precision strikes in the Kargil war in 1999.

T-72 Ajeya
6 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

T-72 Ajeya

The Soviet-origin main battle tank was inducted in the 1980s, still operational, forming a key part of India’s armoured regiments.

BMP-2 Sarath
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

BMP-2 Sarath

The infantry fighting vehicle was introduced in 1987, offering mobility, firepower, and troop protection in diverse battle scenarios.

Sukhoi Su-30MKI
8 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Sukhoi Su-30MKI

Russia and India developed the air superiority Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. Inducted in 2002, it is still in service and known for its long-range strikes and manoeuvrability.

Arjun MBT
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Arjun MBT

The Indigenous main battle tank was introduced in 2004, designed for superior firepower, protection, and mobility in varied terrains.

HAL Tejas
10 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

HAL Tejas

Developed indigenously, the light combat aircraft was introduced in 2016 and symbolises India's push for self-reliance.

