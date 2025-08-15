/From MiG-21 to HAL Tejas: Army vehicles that redefined India’s defence since Independence

From imported British tanks, Russian fighter jets, to indigenous aircraft carriers, light combat aircraft, these are the top 10 war machines that defined India's defence since 1947.
British-made tank used in the 1950s and instrumental in the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan war before being replaced by Indian armour.
Introduced in 1957, this transonic British jet played a crucial role in the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars. It was retired in the 1990s.
An iconic fighter jet that entered service in 1961, it had served as the backbone of the Indian Air Force for decades it has been faced out over the years.
India's first aircraft carrier played a major role in 1971; its indigenous successor was commissioned in 2022.
The French multirole aircraft was inducted in 1985 to IAF and is still in service. It is famous for its precision strikes in the Kargil war in 1999.
The Soviet-origin main battle tank was inducted in the 1980s, still operational, forming a key part of India’s armoured regiments.
The infantry fighting vehicle was introduced in 1987, offering mobility, firepower, and troop protection in diverse battle scenarios.
Russia and India developed the air superiority Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. Inducted in 2002, it is still in service and known for its long-range strikes and manoeuvrability.
The Indigenous main battle tank was introduced in 2004, designed for superior firepower, protection, and mobility in varied terrains.
Developed indigenously, the light combat aircraft was introduced in 2016 and symbolises India's push for self-reliance.