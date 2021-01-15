Army Day: 10 things to know about India's elite fighting force

The Indian celebrates January 15 as Army Day as it was this day in 1949 when late Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa took over as the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army from British General Francis Butcher in 1949.
1947 India-Pak war
The Indian Army troops played a key role in the 1947 conflict against Pakistan soon after independence.
General Thimayya led the troops from the front and battered the Pakistani forces. Thimayya later became the chief of Army staff in 1957.
Vijay Diwas
India celebrates December 16 as "Vijay Diwas" commemorating Indian forces resounding victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war which led to the creation of Bangladesh.
The Pakistan army surrendered to Indian forces unconditionally when General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi with 93,000 troops surrendered to India. The war lasted just 13 days from December 4 to 16.
It is also known as the Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971.
India-Pakistan war
The Indian Army has engaged in three full-fledged war against Pakistan in 1947, 1965 and 1971 including the Kargil conflict in 1999.
Second largest in the world
The Indian Army is the second largest in the world with 1.2 million troops after the Chinese PLA which reportedly has 1.6 million troops.
Manoj Mukund Naravane
General Manoj Mukund Naravane who took over as the Army chief on December 31, 2019, is the 27th chief of the Indian force.
Seven commands
There is are seven commands of the Indian Army: Western Command, Eastern Command, Northern Command, Southern Command, Central Command, Army Training Command and South-Western Command
Indian Army deployed in highest battlefield of the world
Indian Army deployed at Siachen glacier guards the world's highest battlefield at a height of 17,000 feet to 22,000 feet for more than three decades keeping an eye on Pakistan forces.
India-China clash
In 1962, the Indian Army fought a war with China in the upper Himalayas, currently, the Indian forces are engaged against the PLA in eastern Ladakh since June last year.
Army's commander-in-chief
The President of India is the commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, and the Army is commanded by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).