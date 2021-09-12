Arms, trade and terror: How the Pakistan-Afghanistan-China link was established decades ago

China's double game in Afghanistan

China had maintained its interest during the American presence in Afghanistan as Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited the country and promised to play a "constructive" role in the country and help train the Afghan security forces.

The Communist country therefore firmly established its hold on both sides of the divide - keeping in touch with the Taliban and providing help to the then Afghan government at the same time.

In return for all the "help", Zarar Ahmad Osmani, who was the foreign minister of Afghanistan when Wang Yi met him in the country, had said the country will never allow its territory to be used by the "East Turkistan Islamic Movement" (ETIM) for activities against China.

