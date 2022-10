Creationism in the United States

Citing data from a 2019 Gallup poll the report also shows that at least 40% of Americans believe that God created man less than 10,000 years ago.



On the other hand, according to the author of the book titled, "Creationism USA", Adam Laats, other surveys have also shown that at least 15% reject the theory of evolution.

The historian Binghamton University in New York also explains how identifying oneself as a "creationist" in the US is more "an identifying mark of a much broader cultural divide," said the report.

The author has attributed this to decades of conflict over which US institutions including justice and politics to science and media are reliable which has created these "radically different ideas about truth and reality."

(Photograph:AFP)